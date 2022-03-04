$138.68 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will post $138.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.30 million and the highest is $148.92 million. Invitae reported sales of $103.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $642.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.61 million to $648.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $878.66 million, with estimates ranging from $863.10 million to $902.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Invitae stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. 6,778,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Invitae has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

