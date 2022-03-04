18,300 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

