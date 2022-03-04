$189.23 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to post $189.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $739.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 263,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

In other news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

