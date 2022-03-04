195,864 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

