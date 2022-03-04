1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 7.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.52. 25,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,129,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Management Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

