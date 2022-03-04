1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $701,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $1,566,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051 over the last ninety days.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.