$2.01 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.16. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,754. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

