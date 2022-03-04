$2.67 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will report $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.81. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

