21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 6.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.19. 40,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,840,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $976.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.21.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
