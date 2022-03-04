21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 6.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.19. 40,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,840,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $976.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

