2,532 Shares in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $40.62 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

