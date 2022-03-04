2,540 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

NYSE:AYI opened at $184.69 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.67 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

