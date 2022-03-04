$288.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $288.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.36 million to $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,116. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

