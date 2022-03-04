2local (2LC) Tops One Day Volume of $215,431.00

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. 2local has a market cap of $414,579.32 and $215,431.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2local has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.49 or 0.06562956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.56 or 1.00024561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,713,867,601 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

