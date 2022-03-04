$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.18 and the lowest is $2.87. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $18.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $17.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,705 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. 15,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

