300 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

