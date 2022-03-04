$319.64 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will post sales of $319.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the lowest is $317.50 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of U stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 156,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,291 shares of company stock worth $47,942,310 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

