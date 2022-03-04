3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Bank of America

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

