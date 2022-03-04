3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 86.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 22,856.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.67. 18,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

