40,056 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.