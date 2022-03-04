$413.22 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will announce $413.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.23 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,156,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.66.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

