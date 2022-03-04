$423.26 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will report $423.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $379.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,212. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

