$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will announce $430,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

INM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,079. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

