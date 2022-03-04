4,310 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LPL Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $168.18 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,044,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,261 shares of company stock worth $30,733,456. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

