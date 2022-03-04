$468.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce $468.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.04 million to $471.20 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

NYSE:SAM traded down $14.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.98. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,237. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.27 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $355.87 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.15.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

