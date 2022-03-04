4,841 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of TA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $614.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

