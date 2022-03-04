4,900 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 44.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 0.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

