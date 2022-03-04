$51.13 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $227.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 581,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

