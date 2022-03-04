$6.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.44. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $27.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.89. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $375.49 and a one year high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

