600 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 1,039,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,407,461. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

