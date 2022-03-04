61,782 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 302,278.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 256,937 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $14.77 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.