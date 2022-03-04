$62.89 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to announce $62.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.98 million to $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $256.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $280.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 4,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

