$640.70 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $640.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the highest is $650.26 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.90. 1,066,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

