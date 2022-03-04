66,237 Shares in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBN. Maxim Group downgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

CYBN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. CYBIN INC. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

