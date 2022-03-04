$7.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $7.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.35. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $23,165,982. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $25.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,379.23. 4,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,238. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,502.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,509.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

