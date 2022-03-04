7,600 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $279.12 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.43. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

