7,700 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Expedia Group comprises about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10,743.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 244,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 242,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.73. 138,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.