8,100 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

