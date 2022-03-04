8,250 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 645.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

