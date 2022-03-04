8,700 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 328,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 289,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

