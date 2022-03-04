$883.98 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will announce $883.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.80 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $336.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.44 and a 200-day moving average of $317.75. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.