$886.00 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will report $886.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.30. 2,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

