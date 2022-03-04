97,020 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth $696,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $6,063,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $6,541,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $4,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSG stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

