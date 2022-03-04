a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:AKA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 14,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,817. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AKA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
