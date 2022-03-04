a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. a.k.a. Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 14,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,817. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

