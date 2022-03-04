AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

AAON has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,632. AAON has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AAON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

