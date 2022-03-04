Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 206,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,884. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

