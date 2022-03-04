Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

