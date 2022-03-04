Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ANF opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

