Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

