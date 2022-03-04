Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ANF stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
