Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 406.7% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
