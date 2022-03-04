Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 406.7% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,404 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 228.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

