Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Gap Up to $259.58

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $259.58, but opened at $265.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $275.25, with a volume of 1,312 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.74.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 144.9% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,350,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.